ATIF Holdings Stock Plunged On 5 For 1 Reverse Stock Split Announcement
- ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ATIF) has approved a reverse stock split of its authorized, issued, and outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a ratio of 5-for-1.
- The shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis at market open on August 30, 2021.
- ATIF is effecting the reverse split to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
- ATIF's issued and outstanding ordinary shares will be reduced from 45,806,952 to ~9,161,390 post the split.
- Price Action: ATIF shares closed lower by 34.58% at $0.45 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Stock Split