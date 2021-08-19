 Skip to main content

ATIF Holdings Stock Plunged On 5 For 1 Reverse Stock Split Announcement
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 4:08pm   Comments
ATIF Holdings Stock Plunged On 5 For 1 Reverse Stock Split Announcement
  • ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ATIF) has approved a reverse stock split of its authorized, issued, and outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a ratio of 5-for-1.
  • The shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis at market open on August 30, 2021.
  • ATIF is effecting the reverse split to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
  • ATIF's issued and outstanding ordinary shares will be reduced from 45,806,952 to ~9,161,390 post the split.
  • Price Action: ATIF shares closed lower by 34.58% at $0.45 on Thursday.

