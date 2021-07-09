 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Stamps.com Stock Is Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2021 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Why Stamps.com Stock Is Soaring Today

Stamps.com Inc (NASDAQ: STMP) is surging higher Friday morning after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo.

The all-cash transaction values Stamps.com at approximately $6.6 billion. Stamps.com shareholders will receive $330 per share in cash.

“With the financial and operational support of Thoma Bravo, Stamps.com can continue to innovate and pursue growth opportunities to capture the expanding e-commerce shipping market and extend our position as the leading global multi-carrier e-commerce shipping software company," said Ken McBride, chairman and CEO of Stamps.com.

Price Action: Stamps.com is making a new 52-week high in premarket trading today.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 64.80% at $325.75.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STMP)

Thoma Bravo To Acquire Stamps.com In $6.6B Deal
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ken McBride why it's movingM&A Movers Trading Ideas