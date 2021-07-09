Why Stamps.com Stock Is Soaring Today

Stamps.com Inc (NASDAQ: STMP) is surging higher Friday morning after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo.

The all-cash transaction values Stamps.com at approximately $6.6 billion. Stamps.com shareholders will receive $330 per share in cash.

“With the financial and operational support of Thoma Bravo, Stamps.com can continue to innovate and pursue growth opportunities to capture the expanding e-commerce shipping market and extend our position as the leading global multi-carrier e-commerce shipping software company," said Ken McBride, chairman and CEO of Stamps.com.

Price Action: Stamps.com is making a new 52-week high in premarket trading today.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 64.80% at $325.75.