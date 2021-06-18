Luby's To Sell Fuddruckers Franchise For ~$18.5M
- Restaurant chain operator Luby’s Inc (NYSE: LUB) has entered into an agreement to sell the Fuddruckers franchise business operations.
- The franchise will be sold to a newly formed affiliate of Nicholas Perkins, Black Titan Franchise Systems LLC.
- The Fuddruckers brand currently has 92 locations operating in the United States, including 13 sites operated by affiliates of Perkins.
- The sale could provide Luby’s with about $18.5 million of value, although there is no assurance for such consideration.
- “This strategic alignment, when combined with the fact that we sell the ‘World’s Greatest Hamburgers, will ensure the long-term success of the brand and our franchisees,” said Nicholas Perkins, CEO of Black Titan Franchise Systems.
- Luby’s held 7.8 million in cash and equivalents as of February 28, 2021.
- Price action: LUB shares are down by 0.27% at $3.74 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Asset Sales