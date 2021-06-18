 Skip to main content

Luby's To Sell Fuddruckers Franchise For ~$18.5M

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 10:51am   Comments

  • Restaurant chain operator Luby’s Inc (NYSE: LUBhas entered into an agreement to sell the Fuddruckers franchise business operations.
  • The franchise will be sold to a newly formed affiliate of Nicholas Perkins, Black Titan Franchise Systems LLC.
  • The Fuddruckers brand currently has 92 locations operating in the United States, including 13 sites operated by affiliates of Perkins.
  • The sale could provide Luby’s with about $18.5 million of value, although there is no assurance for such consideration.
  • “This strategic alignment, when combined with the fact that we sell the ‘World’s Greatest Hamburgers, will ensure the long-term success of the brand and our franchisees,” said Nicholas Perkins, CEO of Black Titan Franchise Systems.
  • Luby’s held 7.8 million in cash and equivalents as of February 28, 2021.
  • Price action: LUB shares are down by 0.27% at $3.74 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Asset Sales

