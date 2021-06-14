 Skip to main content

Personalized Photography Platform Shutterfly Agrees To Acquire Spoonflower For $225M: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
  • Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) controlled personalized-photography platform, Shutterfly, has agreed to acquire home decor marketplace Spoonflower for $225 million in cash and equity, including debt, Bloomberg reports.
  • The transaction is estimated to close in Q3.
  • Shutterfly’s consumer business has grown for eight successive quarters, CEO Hilary Schneider said.
  • Schneider said Spoonflower’s photo tiles under its wall art offerings attracted the do-it-yourself consumers during the pandemic.
  • Shutterfly’s 21 million active users will be able to personalize fabrics and have access to over 1 million Spoonflower designs.
  • Spoonflower will continue to be led by CEO Michael Jones. It counts Guidepost Growth Equity and Bull City Venture Partners among its early investors.
  • Apollo’s private equity arm acquired had Shutterfly in a 2019 leveraged buyout and later combined the company with Snapfish.
  • Previously, the Wall Street Journal reported Apollo’s plans to make Shutterfly public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
  • APO held $1.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: APO shares traded lower by 0.50% at $57.50 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsM&A News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

