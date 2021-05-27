Why Vertex Energy's Stock Is Surging Today

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire a Alabama refinery and related logistics assets for $75 million.

The company announced it anticipates $3 billion in annual revenue and more than $400 million in gross profit by the end of 2023.

Following the acquisition, Craig-Hallum issues positive commentary on Vertex Energy and believes the deal could drive $12-$15 per share in value.

Vertex Energy Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products.

Vertex Energy's stock was trading approximately 118% higher at $3.89 per share at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $4.70 and a 52-week low of $0.40.