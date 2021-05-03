Inpixon Acquired SaaS Platform The CXApp For Undisclosed Sum
- Indoor Intelligence company, Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX), has announced the acquisition of the SaaS app platform Design Reactor, Inc (or The CXApp). The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The CXApp helps the corporate enterprise organizations to offer custom-branded, location-aware employee app focused on the workplace, enhancing the experience, and hosting virtual and hybrid events.
- The CXApp founder, Leon Papkoff, has joined Inpixon as EVP leading Inpixon's CXApp Division.
- The arrangement will help the companies to capture a significant share of the global digital workplace market and the global event management software market, which are expected to grow at a 21.3% and 10% CAGR to $72.2 billion and $6.4 billion by 2026.
- Inpixon held $18 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: INPX shares traded lower by 1.28% at $1.14 on the last check Monday.
