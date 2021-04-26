Brooks Automation To Acquire Precise Automation For $70M
- Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) has inked an agreement to acquire collaborative robots and automation subsystems developer Precise Automation for $70 million.
- Precise’s technology enables convenient human-robot workflows via process automation.
- Precise’s products are used in laboratory automation and semiconductor and electronics manufacturing end-markets.
- Precise’s history of innovation in vision technology, precision motion, integrated controllers and direct-drive motors, and track record of solving customer challenges in laboratory and semiconductor automation made it a great fit with Brooks, Brooks CEO, Steve Schwartz said.
- Precise co-founders Brian Carlisle and Dr. Bruce Shimano will join Brooks. Precise produced $17 million in revenue over the last year.
- Brooks expected the acquisition to be immediately earnings accretive. It held $323 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: BRKS shares traded higher by 3% at $105.82 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
