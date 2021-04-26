 Skip to main content

Brooks Automation To Acquire Precise Automation For $70M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 8:42am   Comments
  • Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) has inked an agreement to acquire collaborative robots and automation subsystems developer Precise Automation for $70 million.
  • Precise’s technology enables convenient human-robot workflows via process automation.
  • Precise’s products are used in laboratory automation and semiconductor and electronics manufacturing end-markets.
  • Precise’s history of innovation in vision technology, precision motion, integrated controllers and direct-drive motors, and track record of solving customer challenges in laboratory and semiconductor automation made it a great fit with Brooks, Brooks CEO, Steve Schwartz said.
  • Precise co-founders Brian Carlisle and Dr. Bruce Shimano will join Brooks. Precise produced $17 million in revenue over the last year.  
  • Brooks expected the acquisition to be immediately earnings accretive. It held $323 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: BRKS shares traded higher by 3% at $105.82 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

