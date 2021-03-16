 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Envestnet Acquires Client Portal Technology Solutions From Apprise Labs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Share:

Envestnet Inc (NYSE: ENVannounced the acquisition of technology from Apprise Labs. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

  • The deal enables Envestnet to deliver a reimagined client portal experience focused on the client’s financial wellness accomplishment through deeper advisor connections. 
  • It also included the acquisition of cash flow planning and advanced estate planning solutions to enhance Envestnet MoneyGuide’s robust financial planning ecosystem.
  • MoneyGuide would offer the financial planning technology solutions acquired from Apprise Labs as Wealth Studios, including a detailed cash flow report enabling advisors to engage their wealthy clients under a goals-based approach.
  • The offering also comprised advanced estate and legacy planning that addressed ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) client needs, like trust modeling and inheritance fairness planning.
  • Envestnet’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $384.6 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: ENV shares are trading 0.72% lower at $70.50 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENV)

72 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
A Preview Of Envestnet's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com