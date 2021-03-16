Envestnet Acquires Client Portal Technology Solutions From Apprise Labs
Envestnet Inc (NYSE: ENV) announced the acquisition of technology from Apprise Labs. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The deal enables Envestnet to deliver a reimagined client portal experience focused on the client’s financial wellness accomplishment through deeper advisor connections.
- It also included the acquisition of cash flow planning and advanced estate planning solutions to enhance Envestnet MoneyGuide’s robust financial planning ecosystem.
- MoneyGuide would offer the financial planning technology solutions acquired from Apprise Labs as Wealth Studios, including a detailed cash flow report enabling advisors to engage their wealthy clients under a goals-based approach.
- The offering also comprised advanced estate and legacy planning that addressed ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) client needs, like trust modeling and inheritance fairness planning.
- Envestnet’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $384.6 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Price action: ENV shares are trading 0.72% lower at $70.50 on the last check Tuesday.
