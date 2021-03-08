Merger Arbitrage Mondays – SPAC IPOs Break Another Record

Merger activity decreased last week with five new deals announced and four deals completed. Two of the five deals announced were successful “deals in the works”.

Founded in 1973 in Dallas, Texas, The Michaels Companies is one of America’s largest arts and crafts retailer. I had been tracking the stock for several years when it looked incredibly cheap under $20 in 2017. However the leveraged balance sheet and a difficult retail landscape for brick-and-mortar retailers kept me away.

The stock began a long slow decline and hit a bottom during the pandemic at $1.46. The company saw significant momentum during the COVID-19 lockdown as most Americans who ended up working from home looked for DIY projects to redecorate. The company first went public in 1984. In 2006, Bain Capital and the Blackstone Group, purchased The Michaels Companies for $6 billion, taking it private. The company went public again in the year 2014. Earlier this month, Apollo Global Management expressed interest in acquiring Michaels. This potential deal was successful two days later when Michaels agreed to be acquired by APO in a transaction valued at $5 billion.

There were four new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section last week.

SPAC Arbitrage

While merger activity has been interesting the last few weeks, most of the action appears to be concentrated in the SPAC space. There were an astounding 36 new SPAC IPOs and 7 new SPAC business combinations announced just last week. To put the level of SPAC activity in perspective, there were just 11 SPAC IPOs in all of Q1 2020. This comes at a time when growth stocks appear to have fallen out of favor and the spillover effect is being felt in SPAC land as you can see from this tweet from Chamath Palihapitiya. We covered his sale of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) in our latest insider weekends post.

On March 7, 2021, The Wall Street Journal announced that Evolv Technology, a crowd-safety company backed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former Florida governor Jeb Bush will be going public by merging with the SPAC NewHold Investment Corp. in a deal valued at $1.7 billion.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between February 26, 2021, and March 5, 2021.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 30 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 1 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 54 Stock Deals 18 Stock & Cash Deals 12 Special Conditions 2 Total Number of Pending Deals 86 Aggregate Deal Consideration $512.58 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 Deals with largest spreads:

Profit DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) $19.10 $14.7 06/30/2021 29.96% 95.09% APHA 12/16/2020 Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) $18.13 $15.71 06/30/2021 15.39% 48.85% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $22.4 12/31/2021 14.96% 18.26% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $135.32 $119.95 12/31/2021 12.81% 15.64% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (AON) $251.38 $228.02 06/30/2021 10.25% 32.52% AJRD 12/20/2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $56.00 $51.06 12/31/2021 9.67% 11.81% CXDC 06/15/2020 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) $1.20 $1.1 05/10/2021 9.09% 51.85% ALXN 12/12/2020 AstraZeneca (AZN) $162.09 $150.1 09/30/2021 7.99% 14.09% OSN 12/17/2020 New Ossen Group Limited (N/A) $5.10 $4.73 06/30/2021 7.82% 24.83% IPHI 10/29/2020 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) $162.43 $150.65 12/31/2021 7.82% 9.54%

Conclusion:

Four out of the five new deals announced last week were multi-billion dollar deals. The aggregate deal consideration has hence increased to $512.58 billion this year. On the SPAC front, the number of new IPOs continued to rise significantly last week in spite of all the speculation about the SPAC frenzy fading out. Just like there were opportunities on the long side of the SPAC trade, we are likely to see interesting opportunities on the short side after some of the more speculative SPAC business combinations stumble in the coming years.

Disclaimer: I have long positions in Change Healthcare (CHNG) and Otelco (OTEL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

