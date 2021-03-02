Accenture Acquires Australia's GRA To Bolster Supply Chain Capabilities
Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) acquired Australia’s supply chain and logistics consulting firm, GRA, for undisclosed terms.
- The acquisition has the potential to bolster Accenture’s Supply Chain & Operations capabilities for the resolution of complex supply chain demands towards dynamic customer experiences.
- GRA specializes in end-to-end supply chain and logistics strategies and operations and is credited for working with Australia’s leading organizations in government, aerospace & defense, and consumer goods.
- GRA will help develop Accenture’s supply chain and operations abilities towards its transformation into intelligent, customer-centric supply chains supporting profitable growth, which has become a prerequisite following the pandemic.
- Accenture’s other investments across Australia and New Zealand in the past 18 months include cloud-native solutions provider Olikka in November 2020, SAP and cloud solutions technology firm Zag in October 2020, data analytics and supply chain management company Icon Integration in February 2020, business strategy and econometrics firm AlphaBeta in February 2020, specialist government consultancy Apis Group in December 2019, and big data and analytics company Analytics8 in August 2019.
- Price action: ACN stock closed higher by 2.85% at $258.16 on Monday.
