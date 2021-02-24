Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Altair Acquires Flow Simulator From GE Aviation For Undisclosed Terms
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 9:03am   Comments
Share:
  • Software and cloud solutions provider Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTRacquired integrated flow, heat transfer, and combustion design software Flow Simulator from General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) subsidiary GE Aviation.
  • The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The relationship will involve Altair's continuous development of Flow Simulator, granting GE Aviation access to Altair's complete software suite, and executive engagement between both parties.
  • "Utilizing Altair's simulation and AI-driven approach to innovation, there is great potential to expand Flow Simulator's capabilities and make it available to new industries focused on simulating systems models including automotive, electromobility, battery, defense, and renewable energy," said Altair CEO James R. Scapa.
  • ALTR cash and equivalents stood at $245.4 million as of September 30, 2020.
  • Price action: ALTR shares were higher by 0.68% at $61 in the pre-market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALTR)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com