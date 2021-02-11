Market Overview

SAP Continues Cloud Companies Buying Spree With Non-Coded Development Platform Specialist AppGyver Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAPacquired non-coded development platform specialist AppGyver, to accelerate the migration of their client’s enterprise applications to the cloud. The financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.
  • Recently, SAP has been on an acquisition spree to deepen its foothold in the cloud enterprise business. Last month, SAP inked an agreement to acquire enterprise business process intelligence and process management specialist Signavio for undisclosed terms.
  • In November, it had acquired omnichannel customer engagement platform provider Emarsys for undisclosed terms.
  • Recently, SAP’s enterprise software unit spin-off Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ: XMraised $1.55 billion in its IPO.
  • Price action: SAP shares are up 2.23% at $132.56 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Cloud Computing MarketM&A News Tech Media

