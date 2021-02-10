WPP Acquires Brazilian Digital Software Company DTI Digital For Undisclosed Sum
- WPP Plc (NYSE: WPP) acquired Brazilian digital software engineering company DTI Digital to consolidate its capabilities in its clients' end-to-end digital transformation objectives in Brazil and beyond through expanding its ad tech and systems integrations capabilities.
- DTI will gain from WPP's global network and relationships with its partners and clients.
- DTI's digital solutions help clients get digitalized and connected to their customers, including back-office support systems development. Based on agile methodology and design thinking, its proprietary approach enables in scaling up of its development teams.
- The financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.
- Price action: WPP shares are down 0.02% at $56.55 on the last check Wednesday.
