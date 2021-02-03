Market Overview

Baozun Expands Luxury Brand Footprint In China With Full Jet Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUNinked an agreement to acquire Full Jet Limited to tap the flourishing Chinese personal luxury market.
  • The acquisition is expected to complete by February 10, 2021, subject to conditions.
  • The purchase price is valued at 12.5 times Full Jet’s 2020 EBITDA, consisting of a 50% initial cash payment and a performance-based earnout consideration over the next three years. Additionally, there is an incentive program for Full Jet’s management team, subject to an earnout clause.
  • The company expects acquisition synergies worth RMB20 billion (roughly $3.1 billion) in the form of annual Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) over the next three to five years.
  • Baozun had $663.7 million (RMB4,506.4 million) in cash equivalents on September 30, 2020.
  • Price action: BZUN shares are trading higher by 9.43% at $42.80 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Related News: Alibaba Says Luxury Brand Coach Saw Singles Day Sales Rise 700%

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China Luxury goodsM&A News Global Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

