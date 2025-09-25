Deep Dive Into Harmony Biosciences Hldgs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences Hldgs (NASDAQ: HRMY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 18.48%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Harmony Biosciences Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $35.00 $50.00 David Hoang Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $36.00 $54.00 Patrick R. Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $55.00 $70.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $41.00 $48.00 Danielle Brill Truist Securities Announces Buy $48.00 - David Hoang Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's Background

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. The company's product WAKIX (pitolisant) is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors and is used for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy. The other drug candidates in its pipeline are Pitolisant, HBS-102 (MCHR1 antagonist), BP1.15205 (orexin-2 receptor agonist), ZYN002 (cannabidiol gel), EPX-100 (clemizole hydrochloride), and EPX-200 (lorcaserin), among others.

Harmony Biosciences Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Harmony Biosciences Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

