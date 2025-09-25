Analyst Expectations For American Public Education's Future

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.8, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.11% from the previous average price target of $35.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of American Public Education's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Horton Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $46.00 $38.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $40.00 $36.00 Tom White DA Davidson Announces Buy $40.00 - Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $36.00 $32.00 Raj Sharma B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Public Education. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of American Public Education's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know American Public Education Better

American Public Education Inc provides online and campus based postsecondary education including various undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The fields of study include business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, liberal arts, national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. There are three reporting segments: the American Public University segment which is the key revenue generator; the Rasmussen University Segment and the Hondros College of Nursing segment. The revenue is generated from net course registrations and enrollment, tuition rate, net tuition, and other fees.

American Public Education's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: American Public Education's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Public Education's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Public Education's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Public Education's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, American Public Education adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

