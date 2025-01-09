January 9, 2025 8:10 AM 23 seconds read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For January 9, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

No gainer in today's Pre-market session. No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Sector ETFsPre-Market OutlookMoversETFsBZI-ETFMovers
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved