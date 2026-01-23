Smart Money Is Betting Big In GOOGL Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) we detected 114 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 31 are puts, for a total amount of $2,429,427 and 83, calls, for a total amount of $6,831,548.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $650.0 for Alphabet, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $650.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $73.25 $72.2 $72.83 $400.00 $364.1K 63 50 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/06/26 $24.25 $24.15 $24.15 $310.00 $241.5K 578 242 GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $23.15 $22.95 $23.05 $340.00 $230.5K 2.0K 350 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $110.45 $109.5 $109.7 $220.00 $219.4K 1.3K 20 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $70.95 $68.4 $70.2 $260.00 $175.5K 7.5K 28

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV and YouTube Music, among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue. The firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) make up the rest.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alphabet, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Alphabet's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 18,459,477, the price of GOOGL is down by -0.41%, reaching $329.18.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alphabet

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $363.2.

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $390.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $345.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $346.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Alphabet with a target price of $370.

An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $365.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.