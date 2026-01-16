Astera Labs Unusual Options Activity For January 16

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Astera Labs. Our analysis of options history for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) revealed 49 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 26% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $108,652, and 46 were calls, valued at $3,737,674.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $300.0 for Astera Labs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Astera Labs stands at 657.51, with a total volume reaching 7,427.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Astera Labs, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $36.65 $35.55 $36.03 $175.00 $356.6K 518 303 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/27/26 $33.0 $30.2 $31.7 $170.00 $313.8K 614 198 ALAB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/27/26 $33.0 $30.2 $31.52 $170.00 $312.0K 614 297 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/27/26 $33.0 $30.2 $30.2 $170.00 $298.7K 614 99 ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.35 $12.5 $14.35 $300.00 $206.6K 734 1

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Present Market Standing of Astera Labs

Trading volume stands at 2,717,362, with ALAB's price up by 2.78%, positioned at $179.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 25 days.

Expert Opinions on Astera Labs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $225.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.