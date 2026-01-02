Decoding Airbnb's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $873,523, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $165,193.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $175.0 for Airbnb over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Airbnb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Airbnb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $115.0 to $175.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Airbnb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.72 $1.55 $1.56 $130.00 $468.0K 3.2K 3.1K ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.45 $6.35 $6.35 $130.00 $93.3K 1.2K 234 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.55 $3.4 $3.55 $125.00 $57.1K 3.9K 308 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $20.2 $17.85 $18.32 $125.00 $54.9K 540 0 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.88 $2.39 $2.84 $145.00 $52.2K 577 189

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Airbnb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Airbnb

With a trading volume of 1,949,498, the price of ABNB is down by -2.2%, reaching $132.74.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Airbnb

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $146.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Sell rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $107. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Airbnb with a target price of $155. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Neutral rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $135. * An analyst from RBC Capital has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $170. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.