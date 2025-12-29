Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) we detected 45 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $3,497,825 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,966,394.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $300.0 for Oracle, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oracle options trades today is 3469.97 with a total volume of 8,253.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oracle's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Oracle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $114.95 $112.25 $113.8 $290.00 $1.1M 309 101 ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $114.95 $112.25 $113.6 $290.00 $1.1M 309 251 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $113.65 $112.25 $113.65 $290.00 $329.5K 309 130 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $111.9 $110.0 $110.0 $100.00 $275.0K 113 26 ORCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $114.95 $112.25 $113.65 $290.00 $238.6K 309 151

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used by the world's largest companies for high-volume online transaction processing workloads. Besides databases, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning platforms and cloud infrastructure that play an increasingly important role in large language model training and inferencing.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,410,319, with ORCL's price down by -1.47%, positioned at $195.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

Expert Opinions on Oracle

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $288.8.

* An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $300. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Oracle with a target price of $325. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $339.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.