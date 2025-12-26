Intel Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Intel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $476,798, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $1,604,199.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $65.0 for Intel during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $65.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intel Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $2.93 $2.52 $2.72 $27.00 $272.0K 7.8K 1.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $1.19 $1.13 $1.17 $36.00 $116.4K 475 32 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.7 $8.7 $8.7 $30.00 $111.3K 22.6K 128 INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $2.13 $2.11 $2.12 $40.00 $106.0K 20.2K 1.7K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.3 $5.3 $5.3 $36.00 $101.2K 673 191

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and led the semiconductor industry down the path of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel is seeking to reinvigorate its chip manufacturing business, Intel Foundry, while developing leading-edge products within its Intel Products business segment.

In light of the recent options history for Intel, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 14,565,799, with INTC's price up by 0.57%, positioned at $36.37.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 34 days.

Expert Opinions on Intel

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $52.0.

An analyst from KGI Securities has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $52.

