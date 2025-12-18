Alibaba Gr Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BABA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $181,044, and 7 are calls, amounting to $302,148.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $170.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades today is 9063.3 with a total volume of 2,062.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.0 $1.76 $1.94 $160.00 $77.8K 20.5K 798 BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $8.8 $7.95 $8.39 $145.00 $62.0K 11.1K 74 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.25 $2.2 $2.25 $160.00 $55.8K 20.5K 10 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $7.45 $7.0 $7.1 $165.00 $49.7K 1.6K 79 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.35 $11.3 $11.3 $150.00 $48.5K 8.1K 0

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China retail e-commerce platform is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China wholesale e-commerce, international retail and wholesale e-commerce, local consumer services, travel services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, Cainiao logistics services, and other businesses.

Present Market Standing of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Currently trading with a volume of 940,552, the BABA's price is up by 1.13%, now at $148.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $207.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $230. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $225. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $195. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $195. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $190.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.