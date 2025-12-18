Micron Technology Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) revealed 152 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 49% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $924,979, and 133 were calls, valued at $13,753,233.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $330.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Micron Technology stands at 4353.19, with a total volume reaching 229,532.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Micron Technology, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $330.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $67.4 $63.65 $67.39 $260.00 $249.3K 531 39 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.6 $17.35 $17.6 $240.00 $212.9K 10.4K 2.4K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.85 $3.5 $3.5 $255.00 $181.9K 669 1.9K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $56.8 $55.35 $56.08 $230.00 $173.4K 755 118 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $55.75 $54.35 $55.07 $240.00 $170.3K 1.3K 311

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Micron Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Micron Technology

With a volume of 18,827,066, the price of MU is up 15.92% at $261.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

Expert Opinions on Micron Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $291.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $350. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $275. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $325. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $205.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Micron Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.