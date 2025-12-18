Blackstone Unusual Options Activity For December 18

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Blackstone (NYSE:BX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 18%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $477,593, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $298,221.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $170.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.95 $4.9 $5.95 $150.00 $113.6K 2.2K 323 BX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $17.9 $16.65 $17.35 $170.00 $78.0K 102 114 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $17.65 $17.6 $17.6 $170.00 $61.6K 102 218 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $17.6 $16.2 $16.74 $170.00 $58.5K 102 280 BX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $17.9 $16.65 $17.28 $170.00 $57.0K 102 69

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.242 trillion in total asset under management, including $906.2 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2025. The company operates with scale in each of its major product lines: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 33% of base management fees), real estate/real assets (31% and 35%), private credit (34% and 25%), and other alternatives (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (84% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (16%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Blackstone

Currently trading with a volume of 334,582, the BX's price is up by 2.34%, now at $156.77.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Blackstone

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $173.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone with a target price of $172. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $175.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.