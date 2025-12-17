Looking At AbbVie's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABBV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for AbbVie.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $97,520, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,449,383.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $250.0 for AbbVie, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $15.1 $14.6 $14.66 $220.00 $293.4K 1.1K 461 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.55 $4.45 $4.55 $230.00 $226.5K 5.7K 638 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $14.85 $14.65 $14.7 $220.00 $190.9K 1.1K 261 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $14.85 $14.6 $14.72 $220.00 $183.3K 1.1K 6 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $14.85 $14.7 $14.75 $220.00 $173.9K 1.1K 579

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics, including Botox. The 2024 acquisitions of Cerevel (neuroscience) and ImmunoGen (oncology) help supplement AbbVie's portfolio.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AbbVie, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,394,007, the price of ABBV is up by 0.97%, reaching $225.83.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now.

What The Experts Say On AbbVie

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $267.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on AbbVie with a target price of $269. * In a positive move, an analyst from HSBC has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

