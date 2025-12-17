Smart Money Is Betting Big In SNOW Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Snowflake.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $609,765, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,354,158.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $280.0 for Snowflake, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Snowflake stands at 1316.35, with a total volume reaching 2,289.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Snowflake, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Snowflake Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $39.65 $38.75 $38.94 $200.00 $217.5K 313 104 SNOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $68.0 $64.75 $66.42 $180.00 $199.5K 139 30 SNOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $4.5 $4.2 $4.35 $280.00 $144.4K 1.4K 476 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $68.0 $66.6 $66.6 $180.00 $133.2K 139 30 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $65.6 $65.0 $65.6 $180.00 $131.2K 139 70

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

In light of the recent options history for Snowflake, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,675,255, the price of SNOW is down -0.7% at $219.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $294.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Snowflake with a target price of $300. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BTIG lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $312. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $285. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $285. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $290.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snowflake, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.