What the Options Market Tells Us About Rio Tinto

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Rio Tinto. Our analysis of options history for Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $311,986, and 6 were calls, valued at $734,080.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $85.0 for Rio Tinto over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rio Tinto's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rio Tinto's whale activity within a strike price range from $52.5 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Rio Tinto 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $9.2 $7.9 $9.2 $72.50 $307.2K 272 334 RIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.9 $13.7 $13.7 $65.00 $135.6K 1.3K 102 RIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.6 $25.1 $25.1 $52.50 $125.5K 163 85 RIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.7 $3.5 $3.5 $75.00 $70.0K 6.8K 434 RIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.5 $25.0 $25.1 $52.50 $67.7K 163 27

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is a global diversified miner. Iron ore is the dominant commodity, with significantly lesser contributions from copper, aluminum, diamonds, gold, and industrial minerals. The 1995 merger of RTZ and CRA, via a dual-listed structure, created the present-day company. The two operate as a single business entity, with shareholders in each company having equivalent economic and voting rights. Major assets included the Pilbara iron ore operations, a 30% stake in the Escondida copper mine, 66%-ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia, the Weipa and Gove bauxite mines in Australia, and six hydro-powered aluminum smelters in Canada.

In light of the recent options history for Rio Tinto, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Rio Tinto's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,905,790, the price of RIO is up by 1.87%, reaching $77.41.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Rio Tinto

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.0.

An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rio Tinto, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

