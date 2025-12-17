Decoding Rocket Companies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RKT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Rocket Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $376,000, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $643,589.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $19.2 to $26.2 for Rocket Companies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rocket Companies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rocket Companies's whale activity within a strike price range from $19.2 to $26.2 in the last 30 days.

Rocket Companies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.0 $7.65 $8.0 $26.20 $320.0K 162 0 RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/23/26 $0.54 $0.47 $0.52 $20.00 $197.2K 127 4.0K RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.5 $1.46 $1.5 $20.00 $122.1K 28.8K 2.6K RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.49 $1.46 $1.49 $20.00 $96.4K 28.8K 1.0K RKT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.15 $4.15 $4.15 $19.20 $62.2K 5.4K 156

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a financial services company that was originally founded as Rock Financial in 1985 and is currently based in Detroit. Rocket Companies offers a wide array of services and products but is best known for its Rocket Mortgage business. The company's mortgage lending operations are split between its direct-to-consumer lending, which sees borrowers accessing the company's lending arm directly through either its mobile app or website, and its partner network where mortgage brokers and other firms use Rocket's origination process to offer loans to their customers. The company has rapidly gained market share in recent years and will also be the largest mortgage servicer in the US following its acquisition of the Mr. Cooper Group.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rocket Companies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Rocket Companies

With a trading volume of 7,433,658, the price of RKT is down by -0.25%, reaching $18.18.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rocket Companies

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.0.

An analyst from BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $25.

