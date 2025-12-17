Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 61 uncommon options trades for Salesforce.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 39 are puts, for a total amount of $2,506,535, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $2,160,230.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $380.0 for Salesforce over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Salesforce stands at 1473.48, with a total volume reaching 21,605.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Salesforce, situated within the strike price corridor from $130.0 to $380.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.35 $14.7 $15.0 $250.00 $150.0K 6.3K 204 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $104.9 $103.25 $103.25 $350.00 $144.5K 141 20 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.95 $7.85 $7.95 $260.00 $112.0K 6.3K 615 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $116.5 $116.5 $116.5 $150.00 $104.8K 48 9 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $16.85 $16.8 $16.8 $270.00 $95.7K 421 727

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Salesforce, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Salesforce

Currently trading with a volume of 3,500,052, the CRM's price is up by 2.09%, now at $260.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Salesforce

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $315.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $330. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets keeps a Market Perform rating on Salesforce with a target price of $267. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $325. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $398. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $257.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.