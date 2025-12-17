What the Options Market Tells Us About Booking Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $353,810 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $2,323,706.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $2220.0 to $8600.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $2220.0 to $8600.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $231.9 $208.6 $230.0 $8600.00 $1.1M 42 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $3280.0 $3256.1 $3256.2 $2220.00 $325.6K 0 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2167.0 $2158.8 $2167.0 $3290.00 $216.7K 1 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $936.5 $910.1 $929.9 $4500.00 $92.9K 10 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $428.0 $420.5 $428.0 $5800.00 $85.6K 4 2

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airlines, rental cars, restaurants, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Booking Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings

With a volume of 72,325, the price of BKNG is down -1.58% at $5351.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $6125.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BTIG lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $6250. * In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $6000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.