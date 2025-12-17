Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MELI

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MELI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 45 extraordinary options activities for MercadoLibre. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $1,488,841, and 25 are calls, amounting to $1,162,040.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $960.0 to $2980.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MercadoLibre stands at 62.95, with a total volume reaching 159.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MercadoLibre, situated within the strike price corridor from $960.0 to $2980.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $162.7 $140.0 $146.5 $1800.00 $351.6K 0 24 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $136.0 $120.0 $136.0 $1740.00 $272.0K 0 20 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $105.7 $92.0 $92.0 $2000.00 $184.0K 233 43 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $420.0 $396.0 $407.07 $2190.00 $122.1K 10 0 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1051.0 $1026.3 $1026.3 $2980.00 $102.6K 0 0

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with about 150 million active users and more than 600 million active listings across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

In light of the recent options history for MercadoLibre, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of MercadoLibre

Trading volume stands at 308,608, with MELI's price down by -0.27%, positioned at $1928.54.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $2825.0.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $2900. * An analyst from BTIG has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $2750.

