Decoding Bank of America's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Bank of America. Our analysis of options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $558,713, and 13 were calls, valued at $980,902.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $62.5 for Bank of America during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bank of America's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bank of America's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $62.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.55 $15.05 $15.55 $40.00 $178.8K 18.4K 115 BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/23/26 $1.67 $1.6 $1.6 $56.00 $160.0K 88 1.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.89 $2.87 $2.87 $55.00 $132.0K 16.0K 713 BAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.1 $5.7 $6.15 $50.00 $122.8K 38.4K 301 BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $1.79 $1.58 $1.6 $45.00 $96.0K 4.2K 1.2K

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bank of America, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 13,783,568, the price of BAC is down by -0.16%, reaching $54.73.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $60.75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

