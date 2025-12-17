Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Meta Platforms

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) we detected 125 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $636,709 and 113, calls, for a total amount of $41,686,667.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $1000.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 3850.04 with a total volume of 79,960.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $1000.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $652.7 $652.25 $652.54 $5.00 $3.2M 2.7K 976 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $660.2 $654.6 $655.27 $5.00 $3.2M 2.7K 1.2K META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $654.65 $654.2 $654.43 $5.00 $3.2M 2.7K 1.2K META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $654.3 $654.0 $654.15 $5.00 $3.2M 2.7K 1.3K META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $652.15 $651.7 $651.99 $5.00 $3.1M 2.7K 846

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,555,223, with META's price up by 0.21%, positioned at $658.56.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $862.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $750. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $720. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $1117.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Meta Platforms, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.