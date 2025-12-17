Decoding Norwegian Cruise Line's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Norwegian Cruise Line. Our analysis of options history for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $285,205, and 7 were calls, valued at $263,664.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $27.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Norwegian Cruise Line's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Norwegian Cruise Line's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.89 $0.87 $0.87 $22.00 $129.6K 8.6K 1.5K NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $1.17 $1.09 $1.17 $20.00 $87.8K 6.5K 851 NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $3.1 $2.6 $2.71 $20.00 $67.7K 5.1K 250 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $20.00 $67.5K 3.6K 301 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $20.00 $60.0K 3.6K 150

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 71,000). It operates 34 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 38,400 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Norwegian Cruise Line, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Norwegian Cruise Line's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 6,316,924, the price of NCLH is up by 2.76%, reaching $22.14.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Norwegian Cruise Line

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.