Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ON Semiconductor Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ON often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for ON Semiconductor. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 0% bullish and 94% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,000, and 18 calls, totaling $720,645.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $55.0 for ON Semiconductor, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ON Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ON Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $24.2 $21.85 $22.11 $43.00 $55.2K 4 50 ON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $24.2 $21.85 $22.1 $43.00 $55.2K 4 0 ON CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $28.2 $26.55 $26.88 $30.00 $53.7K 40 40 ON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $22.15 $20.15 $20.15 $47.00 $50.3K 25 25 ON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.9 $21.15 $21.15 $38.00 $46.4K 54 22

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ON Semiconductor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of ON Semiconductor

Trading volume stands at 967,318, with ON's price down by -0.41%, positioned at $54.34.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 54 days.

Expert Opinions on ON Semiconductor

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $56.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on ON Semiconductor with a target price of $56.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

