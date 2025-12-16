Behind the Scenes of Marvell Tech's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $4,848,818 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,154,276.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $52.5 to $150.0 for Marvell Tech during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Marvell Tech's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Marvell Tech's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $52.5 to $150.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $10.25 $9.35 $9.6 $75.00 $1.9M 3.2K 2.0K MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/30/26 $1.0 $0.31 $0.58 $65.00 $756.6K 8 12.8K MRVL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.05 $9.75 $10.05 $80.00 $413.0K 4.9K 6 MRVL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $7.9 $7.55 $7.7 $80.00 $385.0K 831 1.3K MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $13.75 $11.8 $12.2 $70.00 $305.0K 1.8K 250

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Marvell Tech

With a volume of 5,705,132, the price of MRVL is down -0.93% at $83.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $133.2.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $156. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth Capital keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

