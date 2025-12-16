This Is What Whales Are Betting On Jabil

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Jabil (NYSE:JBL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JBL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Jabil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $225,951, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $214,355.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $330.0 for Jabil, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Jabil's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Jabil's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $190.0 to $330.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Jabil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JBL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.0 $23.2 $22.6 $195.00 $125.6K 5 12 JBL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $67.5 $67.4 $67.5 $200.00 $47.2K 1.0K 7 JBL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.1 $2.95 $190.00 $44.2K 639 32 JBL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.5 $22.9 $24.45 $200.00 $36.6K 240 16 JBL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.0 $10.2 $10.2 $330.00 $34.6K 220 34

About Jabil

Jabil Inc. is a U.S based company providing engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production, and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates through three segments: Regulated Industries, serving automotive, healthcare, and renewables; Intelligent Infrastructure, focused on AI, cloud, data centers, and communications, driving the majority of revenue; and Connected Living and Digital Commerce, specializing in digitalization and automation, such as robotics and warehouse automation. The company operates in the U.S., Mexico, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and several other markets.

Current Position of Jabil

With a volume of 947,388, the price of JBL is down -2.64% at $215.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on Jabil

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $262.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Jabil with a target price of $262.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.