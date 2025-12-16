Lockheed Martin's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Lockheed Martin.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $143,110, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $332,669.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $480.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $480.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.6 $4.0 $4.7 $480.00 $93.5K 336 254 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $49.6 $48.0 $49.6 $480.00 $89.2K 219 18 LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $40.3 $39.0 $40.3 $470.00 $72.5K 45 19 LMT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $11.1 $10.7 $11.1 $480.00 $45.5K 356 42 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $183.4 $175.2 $180.12 $300.00 $36.0K 11 2

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

In light of the recent options history for Lockheed Martin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Lockheed Martin

With a trading volume of 647,118, the price of LMT is down by -1.64%, reaching $476.49.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 42 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Lockheed Martin

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $524.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $505. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $543.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lockheed Martin options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.