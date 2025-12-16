Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Nu Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nu Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $499,741, and 5 were calls, valued at $1,220,509.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $20.0 for Nu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nu Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nu Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $14.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nu Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $1.76 $1.72 $1.72 $16.00 $1.0M 18.3K 6.2K NU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $1.1 $1.08 $1.1 $15.00 $330.0K 9.6K 3.0K NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.78 $1.64 $1.64 $18.00 $102.0K 21.8K 0 NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.68 $1.66 $1.68 $15.00 $67.0K 124.2K 20 NU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $0.49 $0.47 $0.48 $14.00 $42.1K 1.2K 1.1K

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd provides digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal accounts, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Present Market Standing of Nu Holdings

With a volume of 23,280,766, the price of NU is down -1.35% at $16.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nu Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Nu Holdings with a target price of $18. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Nu Holdings with a target price of $18.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.