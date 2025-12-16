Behind the Scenes of General Motors's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on General Motors (NYSE:GM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for General Motors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $422,940, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $3,116,277.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $95.0 for General Motors during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $7.2 $7.0 $7.1 $80.00 $737.6K 16.1K 2.0K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.7 $6.6 $6.6 $80.00 $508.2K 16.1K 4.6K GM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $9.1 $9.05 $9.1 $72.50 $485.9K 2.9K 541 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $23.45 $21.2 $21.54 $60.00 $430.8K 4.4K 473 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $23.45 $21.2 $21.54 $60.00 $243.4K 4.4K 273

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024 US share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

General Motors's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 5,497,042, the GM's price is down by -0.41%, now at $81.64.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

Expert Opinions on General Motors

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on General Motors with a target price of $48. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for General Motors, targeting a price of $74. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on General Motors, maintaining a target price of $97. * In a positive move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $90. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on General Motors, maintaining a target price of $93.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for General Motors, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.