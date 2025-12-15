Behind the Scenes of Carvana's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 85 extraordinary options activities for Carvana. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 49% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 38 are puts, totaling $2,214,311, and 47 are calls, amounting to $3,492,393.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $700.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Carvana's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Carvana's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $700.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Carvana 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $24.7 $23.6 $23.55 $390.00 $353.4K 1.2K 313 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.3 $22.3 $22.3 $480.00 $223.0K 8.4K 155 CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.75 $28.25 $28.85 $470.00 $115.4K 188 105 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $110.05 $107.05 $108.11 $355.00 $108.1K 25 10 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.02 $1.83 $2.02 $500.00 $101.0K 7.6K 942

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Carvana, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Carvana

With a trading volume of 1,347,201, the price of CVNA is up by 1.69%, reaching $463.38.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Carvana

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $494.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Argus Research lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $500. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $420. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Carvana with a target price of $550. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $550. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $450.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Carvana with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.