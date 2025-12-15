Merck & Co's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Merck & Co. Our analysis of options history for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $139,802, and 14 were calls, valued at $5,333,934.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $110.0 for Merck & Co during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Merck & Co's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Merck & Co's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $61.05 $59.6 $60.3 $40.00 $4.6M 0 772 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $29.8 $29.4 $29.8 $70.00 $74.5K 31 25 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $17.75 $16.8 $17.8 $95.00 $71.2K 260 40 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $36.3 $35.55 $35.55 $65.00 $71.1K 258 0 MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $105.00 $64.0K 4.7K 224

About Merck & Co

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform, led by Keytruda, is a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business aimed at preventing pediatric diseases, as well as Gardasil for human papillomavirus. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, 47% of the company's sales are generated from US human health (pharmaceuticals and vaccines).

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,509,858, with MRK's price down by -0.6%, positioned at $99.7.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Merck & Co

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $117.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Merck & Co, maintaining a target price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Merck & Co, targeting a price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Merck & Co with a target price of $120. * In a positive move, an analyst from Wells Fargo has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Merck & Co with a target price of $102.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Merck & Co options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.