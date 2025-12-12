What the Options Market Tells Us About Dell Technologies

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dell Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $166,347, and 5 were calls, valued at $259,529.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $165.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dell Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dell Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $165.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dell Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $15.0 $13.9 $14.3 $145.00 $99.6K 1.2K 68 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $63.2 $62.25 $63.2 $70.00 $75.8K 24 12 DELL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $13.4 $11.35 $12.47 $144.00 $43.6K 2 35 DELL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $12.45 $10.5 $11.48 $144.00 $40.1K 36 35 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $15.6 $14.05 $14.05 $125.00 $30.9K 133 22

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It focuses on premium and commercial personal computers, as well as enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dell Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,042,080, with DELL's price down by -4.55%, positioned at $132.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $145.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $113. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $110. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $175. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $167.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dell Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.