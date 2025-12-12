Spotlight on KKR: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on KKR (NYSE:KKR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in KKR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for KKR. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,000, and 8 calls, totaling $361,145.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $145.0 for KKR during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KKR's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KKR's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

KKR Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.4 $6.8 $7.1 $135.00 $80.2K 1.9K 263 KKR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $16.9 $16.0 $16.58 $125.00 $60.8K 115 37 KKR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $7.6 $6.8 $7.08 $135.00 $55.4K 1.9K 311 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.3 $3.8 $4.05 $145.00 $45.9K 3.3K 311 KKR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.4 $3.8 $4.03 $145.00 $31.9K 3.3K 311

About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $723.2 billion in total managed assets, including $585.0 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of September 2025. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

Having examined the options trading patterns of KKR, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of KKR

With a trading volume of 249,856, the price of KKR is down by -0.15%, reaching $142.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for KKR

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $176.0.

An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $176.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

