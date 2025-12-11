Looking At Opendoor Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in OPEN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Opendoor Technologies. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 47% bullish and 42% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $73,000, and 18 calls, totaling $1,064,686.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $6.0 and $15.0 for Opendoor Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Opendoor Technologies stands at 2445.86, with a total volume reaching 26,860.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Opendoor Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $6.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Opendoor Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OPEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.85 $0.84 $0.85 $6.00 $233.6K 3.8K 3.0K OPEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $2.87 $2.8 $2.8 $15.00 $123.2K 2.5K 486 OPEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $0.51 $0.49 $0.49 $7.00 $98.2K 1.1K 5.6K OPEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $1.19 $1.18 $1.19 $10.00 $96.1K 3.2K 1.2K OPEN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $3.75 $3.6 $3.65 $7.00 $73.0K 330 290

About Opendoor Technologies

Opendoor Technologies Inc is an end-to-end real estate platform enabling customers to sell and buy a home online. Its product offerings include Sell to Opendoor, its core product where sellers sell their homes directly to the company, and it resells those homes to buyers; List with Opendoor, for customers to list their homes with a partner agent; and Opendoor Marketplace, a capital light marketplace offering that connects home sellers with both institutional and retail buyers. In addition to these products, the company also offers its customers integrated title insurance and escrow services through its subsidiaries. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by its core product offering, where it acquires homes directly from sellers and resells those homes to buyers.

Current Position of Opendoor Technologies

With a trading volume of 45,696,104, the price of OPEN is up by 0.86%, reaching $7.06.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Opendoor Technologies

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Sell rating on Opendoor Technologies, maintaining a target price of $1.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Opendoor Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.