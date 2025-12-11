Looking At Thermo Fisher Scientific's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Thermo Fisher Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $176,400, and 7 were calls, valued at $558,411.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $390.0 to $560.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Thermo Fisher Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $390.0 to $560.0 in the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $188.3 $186.4 $186.4 $390.00 $205.0K 42 11 TMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $39.2 $38.7 $39.2 $560.00 $117.6K 10 30 TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $188.4 $186.3 $186.3 $390.00 $111.7K 42 17 TMO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/23/26 $114.6 $106.0 $110.11 $470.00 $77.0K 0 7 TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $107.2 $103.3 $107.2 $470.00 $75.0K 383 7

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year-end 2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (the remainder).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Thermo Fisher Scientific, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Currently trading with a volume of 699,377, the TMO's price is up by 0.59%, now at $577.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Thermo Fisher Scientific

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $687.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $685. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Thermo Fisher Scientific, targeting a price of $670. * An analyst from Keybanc has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $750. * Showing optimism, an analyst from HSBC upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $670. * In a positive move, an analyst from Citigroup has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $660.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.