Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AZO Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AutoZone.

Looking at options history for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,102,263 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $220,740.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3400.0 to $3850.0 for AutoZone over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AutoZone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AutoZone's whale trades within a strike price range from $3400.0 to $3850.0 in the last 30 days.

AutoZone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $290.0 $270.0 $279.39 $3700.00 $279.3K 86 10 AZO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $212.0 $196.4 $205.53 $3600.00 $205.5K 288 21 AZO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $194.0 $174.0 $184.39 $3600.00 $184.3K 288 0 AZO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $380.0 $366.3 $370.0 $3850.00 $74.0K 41 2 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $230.0 $222.3 $230.0 $3400.00 $46.0K 17 2

About AutoZone

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. The firm operates more than 6,600 stores domestically, serving the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) end markets. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, AutoZone manages a wide array of stock-keeping units applicable to numerous vehicle makes and models, providing its consumers with ample product availability. The firm drives traffic by providing superior and convenient customer service as AutoZone's team of knowledgeable staff assists consumers with diagnosing a vehicle's problem, selecting the necessary part for replacement, and occasionally, installation. The company also operates internationally, with roughly 900 stores in Mexico and roughly 150 in Brazil.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AutoZone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of AutoZone

Currently trading with a volume of 160,553, the AZO's price is up by 0.38%, now at $3434.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AutoZone

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4438.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on AutoZone, maintaining a target price of $4325. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Roth Capital downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $4650. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on AutoZone with a target price of $4400. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Baird downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $4500. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on AutoZone, maintaining a target price of $4318.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

