Looking At Verizon Communications's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Verizon Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $162,660, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $439,664.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $33.0 to $45.0 for Verizon Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Verizon Communications stands at 9239.67, with a total volume reaching 13,044.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Verizon Communications, situated within the strike price corridor from $33.0 to $45.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Verizon Communications 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.59 $2.36 $2.45 $42.00 $122.5K 9.3K 716 VZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.55 $1.45 $1.48 $45.00 $111.0K 43.3K 940 VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/17/26 $2.1 $2.05 $2.05 $41.00 $80.5K 86 265 VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.19 $0.17 $0.17 $43.00 $79.9K 28.0K 9.7K VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $0.9 $0.8 $0.8 $40.00 $43.2K 1.5K 556

About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for 75% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 20 million prepaid phone customers via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast that reach about 30 million homes and businesses, including about 20 million with the Fios fiber optic network. These networks serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks. Verizon agreed to acquire Frontier Communications in September 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Verizon Communications, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Verizon Communications Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 11,985,223, with VZ's price up by 1.17%, positioned at $40.39.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Verizon Communications

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $47.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Verizon Communications with a target price of $47.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.