A Closer Look at Arista Networks's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Arista Networks.

Looking at options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 14% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $218,900 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $856,505.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $240.0 for Arista Networks, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.0 $7.9 $9.0 $150.00 $360.0K 2.6K 0 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.4 $6.9 $7.4 $130.00 $206.4K 1.7K 0 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $47.0 $44.0 $45.5 $100.00 $91.0K 1.3K 21 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $13.6 $12.0 $12.7 $140.00 $50.8K 3.7K 2 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $17.5 $16.8 $17.13 $130.00 $42.8K 285 26

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Arista Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Arista Networks

With a trading volume of 3,368,518, the price of ANET is up by 2.98%, reaching $136.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Arista Networks

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $140.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Arista Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.